Iran foils drone attack on defence ministry complex in Isfahan

Iran foiled a drone attack on a Ministry of Defence complex in the city of Isfahan overnight, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Defence’s Amir Al Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone, which was foiled by defence systems,” Tasnim said.

It said the attempt did not cause any damage.

The incident comes three days after the Iranian navy said it warned off a US reconnaissance plane near the Gulf of Oman.

"After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country's skies without authorisation," said Tasnim, identifying the plane as a US Navy EP-3E.

While the report said the aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, it also said that the plane had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.

In late January, Iran blamed Israel for a drone attack in Isfahan that damaged a weapons depot. The attack in January targeted a defence ministry "workshop complex" in Isfahan, home to the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant.

Isfahan, 350km south of Tehran, is home to both a large airbase built for Iran's fleet of American-made F-14 fighter jets and its Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Centre.