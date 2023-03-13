Iran has pardoned 22,000 people over protests, judiciary says

A total of 22,000 people have been pardoned over the months-long protests in Iran, the judiciary said on Monday.

It followed last week's amnesty granted to more than 80,000 people.

Judiciary head Gholamhossein Ejehi said most of the pardoned protesters were not in jail and were either awaiting trial or sentencing.

Sixty thousand others were also pardoned upon orders approved in recent weeks by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands more arrested by security forces after nationwide protests broke out in September following the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Her death has sparked global demonstrations in solidarity with Iranian women.

Several people have been executed by Iranian authorities for participating in the protests, prompting an international outcry and fresh sanctions.

Tehran has repeatedly blamed foreign powers, namely the US and Israel, of inciting the unrest which has proved the biggest challenge to the regime since it was established. It has also accused protesters sentenced to death of murdering security forces at the forefront of the crackdown.