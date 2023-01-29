Earthquake in Iran kills two and injures hundreds

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake killed at least two people and injured hundreds in Iran late on Saturday, state media said.

The quake struck in the north-west of the country near the border with Turkey

It hit the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan province at 9.44pm local time (10.14pm UAE time), according to the Seismological Centre of the University of Tehran.

READ MORE Iran earthquake felt in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

"So far this quake has left 580 injured and two dead," West Azerbaijan governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian told the Irna news agency.

"The Minister of Interior and the chief of the Red Crescent Society are on their way to Khoy."

Snow fell in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some power cuts reported, an emergency official told state television.

Iran is located on the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.

On January 18, a 5.8 quake near Khoy injured hundreds.

In February 2020, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled the western village of Habash-e Olya killed at least nine people over the border in neighbouring Turkey.

Iran's deadliest recorded quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in the country's north, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless.

AFP contributed to this report