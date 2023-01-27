One killed in shooting at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

One person was killed and two wounded when a gunman opened fire at a guard post outside Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Friday.

“The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle,” it said.

The motive for Friday's attack is not yet known.

The incident comes two weeks after Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel amid escalating tensions with its large southern neighbour Iran.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a presidential decree appointing Mukhtar Mammadov, a veteran official who has held posts in the foreign and education ministries, as Baku's first envoy to Israel after 30 years of bilateral relations.

Israel has had an embassy in Baku since the early 1990s and has been a significant military backer of Azerbaijan in recent years, including diplomatic support for Baku in its stand-off with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drill in Iran. Photo: Wana

Azerbaijan also supplies around 40 per cent of Israel's oil imports and both Mr Aliyev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have hailed strong relations between their countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian last year accused Israel of establishing a military presence and secret alliance with Azerbaijan.

Baku rejected the claims, but Iran mounted large-scale military exercises along the border with Azerbaijan. Mr Aliyev responded by posing for photographs with Israeli kamikaze drones, which are manufactured in Azerbaijan.