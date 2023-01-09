Protesters gather outside Iran's Karaj prison ahead of executions

Dozens of Iranian protesters have gathered outside a prison near Tehran ahead of the imminent executions of two young Iranian protesters, according to videos posted online.

Mohammad Ghobadlou, 22 and Mohammad Boroughani, 19, are currently on death row in the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, close to the capital.

The pair's death sentences were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, the final step before the authorities can carry out the executions.

Both prisoners were recently moved to solitary confinement before their expected execution later on Monday, according to sources who spoke to Babak Taghvaee, an Iranian journalist living in exile.

Videos posted overnight showed dozens of protesters and the condemned men's relatives shouting anti-regime slogans outside the prison and calling for the men's release.

Four other people were jailed on Sunday for allegedly calling on the public to participate in the months-long protests that have shaken the regime.

The country drew international condemnation on Saturday after it executed two men convicted of killing a pro-regime paramilitary during protests in Karaj in November.

The demonstrations were sparked by death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, just days after she was arrested by Iran's morality police in early September for allegedly breaking the country's strict dress code for women.

Judicial news agency Mizan Online reported that "Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning".

The slain man belonged to the Basij paramilitary force, linked to Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.