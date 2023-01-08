Charlie Hebdo cartoons spark protests outside Iran's French embassy

Dozens of Iranians protesting against cartoons of the the country's supreme leader by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo gathered outside the French embassy in Tehran on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the magazine published caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to support the protests in Iran, sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini after her arrest for wearing her headscarf "inappropriately".

Iran has warned France over the "insulting and indecent" cartoons, which appeared in a special edition to mark the anniversary of the deadly 2015 attack on the magazine's Paris offices.

READ MORE Macron leads tributes to victims of Charlie Hebdo attacks

Dozens of demonstrators, most of them religious seminary students, gathered in front of the embassy in the centre of the capital Tehran and set fire to French flags, AFP reported.

"France, be ashamed," the crowd chanted.

Waving Iranian flags, they held pictures of Mr Khamenei and signs reading, "I will sacrifice my life for the leader", and "Shame on Charlie Hebdo".

"I came to support my revolution, my leader," said seminary student Karim Heydarpour, 17.

Similar pro-government rallies were held in Iran's city of Qom, 128 kilometres south of Tehran, the state broadcaster reported.

Mahsa Amini protests in Iran continue - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Iranians protest in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in September. AP Photo

Iranian authorities call the months-long protests in the country "riots" and accuse foreign countries and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

On Sunday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the publication of the cartoons, state news agency Irna reported.

"Resorting to insult and offence under the pretext of freedom is a clear evidence of the absurdity of the logic of those who insult, and their disappointment at the non-fruition of the conspiracy of chaos and insecurity in the country," Mr Raisi said.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said freedom of speech should not be used as a pretext for "insulting" religion.

France "has no right to justify insulting the sanctities of other countries and nations and followers of divine religions under the pretext of freedom of speech", he said on Twitter.

Has Iran really suspended the morality police? - video

Paris should observe the "fundamental principles of international relations — namely mutual respect [and] non-interference in the internal affairs of others", Mr Kanani said.

On Thursday, Iran said it was closing the Tehran-based French Institute for Research in Iran "as a first step" in response to the cartoons, after summoning the French ambassador to protest against the publication.

The IFRI in the centre of Tehran was closed for many years, but was reopened under the 2013-2021 presidency of the moderate president Hassan Rouhani as a sign of warming bilateral relations.