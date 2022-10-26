US targets Iran prison and intelligence officials in new sanctions

The US has issued fresh sanctions on Iranian officials, including the head of Evin prison and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders.

Sanctions have been imposed on 10 individuals over the “brutal ongoing crackdown” in Iran, the Treasury Department announced.

“Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of internet access,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson.

“The United States is imposing new sanctions on Iranian officials overseeing organizations involved in violent crackdowns and killings, including of children, as part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression.”

Two senior IRGC leaders have been sanctioned, as well as provincial officials from Sistan and Baluchistan province, which has seen some of the deadliest violence against protesters since demonstrations began last month, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Two Iranian intelligence actors and two entities "involved in government efforts to disrupt digital freedom" have also been sanctioned.