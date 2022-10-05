Baquer Namazi: US citizen freed by Iran en route to Oman

Baquer Namazi, an American citizen detained in Iran for more than six years, is en route to Oman on Wednesday after international efforts to secure his release were stepped up over health concerns.

From Oman he will be transferred to the UAE to undergo a major operation, the family said.

The former UN official, 85, was arrested in February 2016 while trying to visit his son, Siamak Namazi, who is also detained in Iran.

Mr Namazi was convicted in Iran of "collaboration with a hostile government" in 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Iranian authorities released him on medical grounds in 2018 and closed his case in 2020, commuting his sentence to time served but effectively barring him from leaving the country. The US called the accusations of spying "baseless".

The announcement from Mr Namazi's lawyer that he had left Iran came shortly after Iranian state media aired footage of him climbing the stairs to board a plane on which the light blue insignia of the Royal Air Force of Oman could be seen.

"I am pleased to confirm that Baquer Namazi is safely on his way to Muscat, Oman, after leaving Tehran," Jared Genser, who is acting as Mr Namazi's lawyer, said in a statement.

"Today is a good day for the Namazi family, but the work is far from over. We now need the United States and Iran to act expeditiously to reach an agreement that will finally bring all of the American hostages home," he added.

Mr Namazi's release comes as indirect talks between Iran and the US over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

Baquer Namazi with his son Siamak. Reuters

On arrival in Abu Dhabi, Mr Namazi will have a procedure called carotid endarterectomy at the Cleveland Clinic, the family said.

They said the operation would “clear out a severe blockage to his left internal carotid artery, which puts him at very high risk for a stroke”.

"It is impossible to articulate and describe sufficiently how I am feeling. I am just so grateful that after so long, I will shortly be able to embrace my father again,” Babak Namazi, Baquer Namazi’s son, said.

He thanked the Sultan Haitham of Oman for facilitating his father’s transfer and the UAE for providing medical treatment.

He also thanked the governments of the US, UK, Switzerland and Qatar for working “for years” to free Mr Namazi.

“While getting my father out of Iran is incredibly important, today is also bittersweet. My brother Siamak as well as Americans Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz remain detained in Iran and our nightmare will not be over until our entire family the other Americans are reunited with their families,” he added.

Iranian authorities lured Mr Namazi, a long-term Unicef worker, to the country on the false promise that he would be able to meet his son.

Siamak Namazi, who had been detained in Iran for longer than any other US-Iranian, lived in Dubai before he was sentenced in October 2015.

He is “currently out of Evin Prison on a one-week renewable furlough”, said the family statement.

Tehran’s leadership faces mounting pressure at home from anti-government protests gripping the country.

There has been international outrage at the security forces' violent crackdown on protesters. Western criticism of Tehran's handling of the protests has complicated international mediation over the nuclear deal.

A woman attends a protest in Barcelona's Catalunya Square in support of Iranian women and against the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. Reuters

Both Iranian and US officials have said recently that they had discussed prisoner exchanges through interlocutors but have always denied they are directly linked to talks over renewing the 2015 nuclear deal that the US abandoned in 2018.

Mr Namazi holds both US and Iranian citizenship and is one of four Iranian Americans held by Tehran. Iran does not recognise dual nationality.