Putin to visit Iran for trilateral summit amid pall cast by Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday as he makes his second overseas trip since his country's attack on Ukraine began.

The visit is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the US and Europe.

Mr Putin is expected to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a UN-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain.

“Iran is [the] centre of dynamic diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter.

The meetings will “develop economic co-operation, focus on security of the region via political solution … and ensure food security”, he said.

Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament’s influential committee on national security and foreign policy, on Monday described Russia as the country's “most strategic partner”.

As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly war enters its fifth month this weekend, Mr Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner.

In recent weeks, Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review whether Tehran’s weapons-capable drones can be used in Ukraine, the White House has said.

The meeting comes a few days after US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov called Iran “an important partner for Russia” in a briefing on Monday, saying the countries shared “a desire to take their relations to a new level of strategic partnership”.

In this fifth visit to Tehran, Mr Putin will also meet Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with whom he has a “trusting dialogue”, Mr Ushakov said.

Ukrainian grain

Talks to lift a Russian blockade and export Ukraine’s grain will also be on the agenda.

Last week, UN, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials reached a tentative agreement on some aspects of a deal to ensure the export of 22 million tonnes of desperately needed grain and other agricultural products trapped at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Tuesday’s meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Erdogan could help to clear the remaining hurdles, a major step towards alleviating a food crisis that has sent prices of vital commodities such as wheat and barley soaring.

Turkey has not imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, making it a sorely needed partner for Moscow.

Tackling runaway inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency, Turkey also relies on the Russian market.

Focus on Syria

Mr Putin will also hold talks with Mr Raisi on issues such as Tehran’s nuclear deal, of which Russia is a key signatory.

The leaders met in Moscow in January and again last month in Turkmenistan.

The focus of the talks among the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents will be the decade-old conflict in Syria, where Iran and Russia have backed President Bashar Al Assad’s government while Turkey has supported armed opposition factions.

Russia intervened in the conflict in 2015, pooling efforts with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Iranian forces, and using its air power to shore up Mr Al Assad’s military, ultimately turning the tide in his favour.

Mr Ushakov said the parties would discuss efforts to encourage a political settlement.

Mr Erdogan is expected to take up Turkey’s threats of a new military offensive in northern Syria to drive away US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters from its borders.

The operation is part of Turkey’s plans to create what it calls a safe zone along its border with Syria that would encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Russia strongly opposes to the planned Turkish incursion, Mr Ushakov said.

Humanitarian issues in Syria have also come into focus since Russia used its veto power at the UN Security Council last week to force a restriction in aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held north-west after six months, instead of a year.