Iran hit by second consecutive day of record daily Covid-19 cases

Country is suffering some of the worst coronavirus numbers in the region

Iranians on the streets of Tehran. EPA

Reuters
Jul 28, 2021

Iran's Covid-19 case numbers hit a record high for the second time in as many days on Tuesday, rising to almost 35,000.

The health minister said there was little hope of improvement unless the public followed health precautions, state TV reported.

Iran, the centre of the pandemic in the Middle East, reported 34,951 new cases on Tuesday, after registering a record 31,814 cases on Monday in a fifth wave blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant. Total deaths rose by 357 to 89,479 on Tuesday.

“If health protocols are followed as they are now, we will not have much hope of getting out of the [high risk] red situation,” Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state television.

Officials say less than 40 per cent of Iranians wear masks or follow other precautions.

Read More
Coronarivus ‘sweeps through women-only wing at Evin jail’

State television broadcast scenes from burials of Covid-19 victims, with mourning relatives appealing to the public to follow safety precautions.

The government is being accused on social media of mismanaging the country's slow vaccination drive, with only 2.5 million of the 83 million people fully vaccinated.

Officials blame US sanctions for hampering efforts to buy foreign vaccines and delaying deliveries.

Iran has in recent years been hit by several protests over the economy and living conditions made worse by US sanctions reimposed in 2018.

Image 1 of 21

A man wearing a protective face mask walks next to buildings where people stay home, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran A man walks next to buildings where people stay home in Tehran, Iran on March 26, 2020. WANA / Reuters (Reuters)

Updated: July 28th 2021, 7:47 AM
Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

Listen here

Subscribe to Business Extra

• Apple Podcasts

IranCoronavirusCovid-19Death
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
Iran hit by second consecutive day of record daily Covid-19 cases

Iran
Sweden charges lawyer Hamid Nouri with historic war crimes in Iran

UK
Iran claims arrest of spies linked to Israel’s Mossad

Iran
Iranians chant 'political slogans' at Tehran power cut protest

Iran