Iran won’t share nuclear images with UN as deal has expired, says speaker

The comments come days after the UN nuclear watchdog demanded Iran state whether it plans to extend a monitoring agreement

Iran will never hand the UN watchdog images from inside some of the country’s nuclear sites as a monitoring agreement with the agency has ended, the country’s parliament speaker said on Sunday.

"The agreement has expired ... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran," said Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its co-operation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.

Read More

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president-elect, at a Tehran press conference. Iran is at loggerheads with the UN nuclear watchdog over a monitoring accord. BloombergIran says it is 'not required' to comply with nuclear inspection request as talks falter

Blinken says time is running out for restoration of Iran nuclear deal

Serious differences persist in Iran nuclear talks, senior US official says

The agreement was later extended for a month until June 24 but then expired. The IAEA demanded an immediate reply from Iran over whether it would extend the agreement but was told that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an official answer.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi wrote to Iran last week "to understand Iran's position regarding the possible continued collection, recording and retention of data", the body’s report to its 35-nation Board of Governors said.

The US said it expects Tehran to engage with the IAEA and failure to do so would contrast with Iran’s stated desire to return to compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal that limited enrichment and allowed oversite in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

The US and Iran have been holding indirect talks in Vienna, hosted by the Europeans, to discuss ways back to the 2015 deal that former president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Talks began in April and are expected to last until at least July.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, and President-elect Ebrahim Raisi walk during their meeting in Tehran. Iranian Presidency hand out via AP
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, and President-elect Ebrahim Raisi walk during their meeting in Tehran. Iranian Presidency hand out via AP

Updated: June 27, 2021 12:06 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously criticised leaders who broke Covid rules. Getty

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 kissing scandal

Europe
Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi. US re-entry into the nuclear deal would mean sanctions relief for Tehran. Bloomberg

Can Congress stop Biden from rejoining Iran deal?

World
Devin Booker goes up for a shot against the LA Clippers during the Phoenix Suns' Game Four win. AFP

Suns claim 3-1 lead over Clippers to take command of Western Finals

North American
Britney Spears performs on a stage during a concert in Kiev, Ukraine, in 2011. Courtesy AP Photo 

Britney Spears apologises to fans for ‘pretending’ to be okay

Music
Rory Stewart, who visited Kabul, Afghanistan in 2002 during travels across Asia, warned that America's withdrawal would be 'disastrous'. Shutterstock 

Biden's 'foolish decision' to pull troops out of Afghanistan lambasted by Yale's Rory Stewart

Asia
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one