Hezbollah-linked commander assassinated in southern Syria

A senior Hezbollah-affiliated commander was assassinated in southern Syria on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The opposition-linked website reported the killing of Aref Al Jahmani, a prominent figure aligned with Hezbollah in the town of Saida in Daraa governorate. It is the latest in a years-long string of assassinations and murders in territory recaptured by the Syrian regime.

Al Jahmani had previously fought with the opposition group known as the Yarmouk Army before reconciling with the regime after Daraa’s recapture in 2018. He then joined Hezbollah, rising to become an important figure in the local area. He survived a previous assassination attempt in April.

A spokesperson for Hezbollah did not respond to requests from comment.

The Lebanese group has made major inroads in southern Syria south since much of it was recaptured from rebel groups in 2018 and 2019, giving it access to the country's borders with Israel.

Daraa and neighbouring southern regions have been restive despite being recaptured by regime forces in 2018. There was a general strike in several areas to protest against May's presidential election and there have been several hit and run attacks and explosions, local media reported.

SOHR, an opposition war monitoring group, has recorded more than 1,000 attacks since 2019 – from assassinations and the use of IEDs, to car bombings and kidnappings.

Last month alone there were 26 assassinations in Daraa.

In 2016, Mustafa Amine Badreddine, Hezbollah's most senior military commander in Syria, was killed in an explosion near Damascus airport.