Grape harvesting in Egypt - in pictures

A worker harvests grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

Workers harvest grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

Workers harvest grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

Workers harvest grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

Workers collect grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

A worker harvests grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah, Egypt. EPA

A worker harvests grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

A worker harvests grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah, Egypt. EPA

A worker harvests grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah Governorate in Egypt, north of Cairo. Table grapes are exported to EU countries, mainly Germany and the Netherlands. EPA

A worker harvests grapes at a farm in Khatatba Al Minufiyah, Egypt. EPA