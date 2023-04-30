Japan PM in Cairo for Egyptian-Japanese summit

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading his country's delegation at a three-day Egypt-Japan summit in Cairo from Sunday, before travelling on to three other countries in Africa.

Mr Kishida is making his first visit to Africa since he took office in 2021, following the assassination of Shinzo Abe, a three-time prime minister under whose leadership relations between Tokyo and Cairo grew significantly.

Mr Kishida will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday for talks that are expected to include the continuing conflict in Sudan and the increase in global energy and food prices as a result of the war in Ukraine, Japanese officials told Kyodo News.

Mr Kishida told reporters before leaving Japan that one of the main objectives of his tour was to build up support for Ukraine ahead of the annual G7 summit on May 19-21. Japan, which holds the G7 presidency this year, will host the summit in the city of Hiroshima.

While Mr Kishida has been vocal about his intentions to rally countries against Moscow's aggression in Ukraine, particularly in the global south, African countries including Egypt have taken a neutral stance on the war to preserve their economic ties with Russia.

Although Egypt and Japan have always enjoyed good bilateral relations, their ties were taken to “broader horizons” in 2015, according to a statement from Japan’s embassy in Egypt.

In January, Japan’s Ambassador to Egypt Oka Hiroshi met with Egypt's minister of public enterprises to discuss expanding economic co-operation between the countries.

Japan’s foreign direct investments in Egypt have doubled over the past year, Mr Hiroshi said in January, highlighting a keenness on the part of Japanese companies to expand into more sectors of the Egyptian economy.

Egypt’s imports from Japan totalled about $709 million in 2022, according to the United Nations Comtrade database on international trade. The most imported item was motor vehicles.

Egyptian exports to Japan totalled about $238 million during the same period, with the fuel oil and other petroleum products making up around $181 million.

Mr Kishida is scheduled to visit Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique after leaving Egypt.