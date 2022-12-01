Egypt to launch 4-day polio vaccination drive from December 11

Egypt will send out 90,000 health workers for a nationwide polio vaccination drive starting on December 11, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The campaign seeks to reach 16 million children under the age of 5 in all 27 provinces, including non-Egyptians, and will be free of charge, the ministry said.

The WHO and Unicef declared Egypt free of polio in 2006 after two years without any confirmed cases. Egypt had long suffered from polio outbreaks before then.

This year, polio vaccinations will be administered at hospitals and medical centres as well from mobile vaccination units that will visit public squares, metro stations, mosques, churches, malls and public parks. Health workers will also go to door-to-door from 8am to 5pm on all four days, the ministry said.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the vaccination campaign is held annually to ensure Egypt remains free of polio.

In October, a voice message circulated on WhatsApp claimed that polio cases were on the rise in Egypt, prompting Mr Abdel Ghaffar to issue a statement asserting that the disease had been eradicated and that there was no need to worry.