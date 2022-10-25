Ten dead as minibus collides with lorry in Egypt’s Nile Delta

Ten people died and nine others were injured when a minibus collided with a lorry in Egypt’s Nile Delta on Monday.

An entire family and also three sisters were among the dead, a list of casualties posted on social media said.

The dead and injured were taken to two hospitals in the city of Mansoura, the largest in the Dakahlia province where the collision happened, police said.

The collision occurred on a motorway connecting Dakahlia with Gamasa, a popular beach town for Egypt's lower classes.

The province's governor said officials from Egypt’s ministries of health and social solidarity had been sent to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

Photos on social media showed hundreds of Mansoura residents surrounding the ambulances carrying the victims to hospital.

The governor said the city would offer support for the victims and their relatives.

Road accidents involving lorries are quite common on many of Egypt’s roads.

In August, two similar incidents of minibuses colliding with lorries killed a total of 16 people.

An earlier accident in July killed 23 people in Egypt’s Minya province, a region notorious for the poor state of its roads.