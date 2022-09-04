Egyptian arrested over killing of young woman 'after his marriage proposal was rejected'

A man has been arrested in Egypt over the killing of a student whose family are said to have rejected his marriage proposal.

Ahmed Fathy, 29, waited for Amany Khalil, 19, to leave her home in a small village in the agricultural province of Menoufia on Saturday before shooting her in the back with a shotgun and fleeing, police told The National.

The victim died on the way to the hospital.

Khalil was a student of physical education at a university in Menoufia city.

Her father, a schoolteacher, had recently rejected a marriage proposal from Fathy, police said. They said this was due to his bad behaviour and because his highest academic achievement was a technical diploma, a lower-level secondary school certificate that qualifies holders only for manual jobs.

The victim’s family witnessed the shooting from their window, residents of the village said.

She is the latest in a series of young women allegedly murdered by men whose marriage proposals they had rejected.

Perhaps the most gruesome was that of Nayera Ashraf, 21, in the city of Mansoura in June. She was repeatedly stabbed while outside the walls of Mansoura University where she and her killer were enrolled. Ahmed Adel confessed and was sentenced to death in early July.

Less than two months after Ashraf’s murder, another student, Salma Bahgat, 22, was also allegedly stabbed to death by a former lover after breaking up with him.

The trial of her alleged attacker is currently under way.

The killings have brought young women's safety to the forefront of Egypt's national conversation.