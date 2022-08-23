Egypt introduces new penalties for drivers who litter

As part of its efforts to promote greener practices, Egypt’s government has introduced new penalties to deter drivers from dropping rubbish from their cars.

Maj Gen Ihab El-Shershaby, head of Cairo’s cleaning and beautification authority, phoned into Sabah El Ward, a popular talk show, to announce that any drivers are seen littering anywhere in Cairo will have their licences instantly suspended through a planned co-ordination with the country’s traffic authority.

Violators, who will be monitored by cameras or traffic control officials, will have to pay a fine of between 500 and 1500 Egyptian pounds ($26 and $78) to reinstate their drivers’ licences, he said.

Efforts to maintain the cleanliness of Cairo’s streets have recently been ramped up, the major general said, adding that “our workers are exerting a lot of effort round the clock”.

He also promised that earlier laws outlawing the disposal of rubbish outside designated areas will be more strictly enforced in the coming weeks.

Amid a marked digitalisation of various government sectors, Cairo’s beautification authority has fitted its automated cleaning vehicles with GPS devices to better monitor their activities throughout the day, Maj Gen El Shershaby said.

He said that with the new system it will be much easier to see which vehicles do not complete their daily cleaning quotas. Additionally, the new GPS system will make it easier to repair vehicles that break down anywhere in Cairo.

He urged Cairo’s residents to call the authority’s dedicated hotline to report any areas which are in need of cleaning, promising a swift response.