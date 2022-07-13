Seven children drown in Egypt as autorickshaw plunges into canal

Seven children, including six siblings, drowned when an autorickshaw they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a canal in southern Egypt, police officials said.

The family included the parents and a grandparent, the officials said. The three survived.

The police officials didn't specify the age of the children, saying only that they were under 14.

The accident took place in the Al Qurna area near the ancient city of Luxor.

The officials blamed speed for the accident.

This is a developing story