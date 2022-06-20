Egyptian police arrest student over killing caught on camera

Police arrested a student in the Egyptian city of Al Mansoura on Monday in connection with the killing of a female classmate outside the gates of its university.

Police in the Nile Delta city said the man was currently in their custody.

Students including the victim, who was enrolled in the faculty of arts, and her alleged attacker had just arrived by bus from nearby Mahalla.

The man is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the young woman in the neck with a long knife before laying her body on the pavement and slitting her throat.

The incident has been met with outrage on social media, where a video showing the killing has been circulating since Monday afternoon.

A man was seized by security officials before being transported along with his victim to a nearby hospital.

Police say the man in custody was treated for injuries he suffered while being seized by bystanders.

Investigators said he was a third-year student in the faculty of arts.