Egypt and Jordan to double capacity of electricity line

Jordan and Egypt have agreed to double the capacity of an electricity line linking the two Middle Eastern nations, as both look for power export markets.

A joint statement, issued after a meeting between Jordan’s energy minister and Egypt’s minister of electricity in Amman on Sunday, said they intend to raise the capacity of the line to carry 1,000 megawatts from the present 500.

The statement did not specify a time frame for the upgrade.

Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Al Kharabsheh said the two sides talked about their plans for electricity production, with Jordan planning to issue tenders in two months to link its network with neighbouring Iraq.

Separately, he explained to his Egyptian counterpart “the extent or progress” in operations to link the Jordanian network with Syria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

He said a Jordan agreed with the Lebanese and Syrian governments last month to export at least 150 megawatts of Jordanian electricity to Lebanon. He said a final contract for the deal has been drafted.