17 killed and five injured in Cairo traffic collision

The incident took place on the Egyptian capital's Central Ring Road, where another collision left six dead on Monday

The National
Cairo
Oct 20, 2021

A collision between a microbus and a lorry on a Cairo highway killed 17 people and injured five others on Wednesday, police officials said.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, carrying 16 people, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction when it suddenly made a sharp turn into its lane.

All the passengers on the microbus were instantly killed, said police, as well as the lorry driver.

The Central Ring Road was the site of another collision on Monday. Two lorries crashed into one another, killing six and injuring four people.

Updated: October 20th 2021, 3:39 PM
EgyptCairo
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article 17 killed and five injured in Cairo traffic collision
An image that illustrates this article Egyptian artist wants you to get lost in exhibition that explores forgetfulness
An image that illustrates this article Widow wins right to sue Egyptian hotel operator in English court
An image that illustrates this article Three arrested for stealing Egyptian journalist's phone during live broadcast