17 killed and five injured in Cairo traffic collision

A collision between a microbus and a lorry on a Cairo highway killed 17 people and injured five others on Wednesday, police officials said.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, carrying 16 people, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction when it suddenly made a sharp turn into its lane.

All the passengers on the microbus were instantly killed, said police, as well as the lorry driver.

The Central Ring Road was the site of another collision on Monday. Two lorries crashed into one another, killing six and injuring four people.