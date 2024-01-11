Houthi leader hits back at UN resolution after major attack on US ships

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Al Houthi, said on Thursday that the UN resolution on navigation in the Red Sea is a “political game” and that the United States was the one breaking international laws.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning nearly 30 attacks on shipping in the vital international waterway, demanding an immediate halt to attacks on commercial vessels.

The resolution condemned "in the strongest terms" the attacks since November 19, "when the Houthis attacked and seized the Galaxy Leader and its crew", in reference to a Japanese-owned, Israel-linked ship with a multinational crew.

Mr Al Houthi said on media platform X that what what he called the "Yemeni armed forces" were acting "within the framework of legitimate defence, and that any action they face will have a reaction".

“We call on the Security Council to immediately release 2.3 million people from the Israeli-American siege in Gaza,” he said.

His remarks put the group on a potential collision course with the US and allies who are part of a naval task force conducting Operation Prosperity Guardian, formed on December 18 to protect shipping from the Houthis.

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched 18 drones and four missiles at US forces in the Red Sea, all of which were shot down by the US ships and supporting F-18 Super Hornet aircraft, as well as a British warship.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the Houthi attacks could not continue or "there will be consequences", hinting at a possible US direct attack on Houthi targets in Yemen, which happened briefly in 2016 after a Houthi attack on a US warship.

The Red Sea carries about 12 per cent of global trade with an estimated value of $1 trillion per year.

But the number of ships passing through the waterway has dropped sharply since the Houthis began attacks on what they claimed were ships with links to Israel. In many cases, the vessels had no connection to Israel and the effect on shipping has been immediate. Maersk, one of the largest global shipping companies, carrying about 15 per cent of shipping container trade, said earlier this month that it was suspending travel through the Red Sea.

Insurance costs for shipping have jumped, ship operators are paying private security companies to protect vessels and crews or in many cases, are taking a longer route that avoids the Red Sea altogether, taking a 35-day trip around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, instead of a 25-day journey through the Red Sea, and Suez Canal.

The Houthis have also attacked US warships, firing anti-ship ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and volleys of explosive drones at coalition naval vessels in the Red Sea.

In December, US forces took the first direct action against Houthis since 2016, destroying three of their boats that attacked the Maersk Hangzhou, after the boats also fired on a US helicopter. Ten Houthis were killed, in an incident in which armed guards on the commercial ship clashed with the militias, after it was struck with an anti-ship ballistic missile.

The Houthis however, are not backing down.

Mr Al Houthi on Thursday demanded that Israel "immediately stop all attacks that hinder life and its continuity in Gaza and undermine rights, freedoms, and regional peace and security”.