'Unauthorised persons' board ship off Oman coast during increase in Houthi attacks

Authorities are investigating after "unauthorised persons" boarded a vessel off the coast of Oman on Thursday, the UK Marine Trade Operations agency reported

The incident took place 50 nautical miles east of Sohar, the agency said on X.

"CSO reports hearing unknown voices over the phone along with the master's voice. Unable to make further contact with the vessel at this time," it added.

he incident comes in the middle of a spate of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with the militant group claiming to target vessels bound for Israel during the war in Gaza.

No attacks off the coast of Oman have been reported since the war began in October.

Vessels in the area are advised to proceed with caution, the agency added.

The UN on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling on the Houthis to “immediately halt” attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The resolution “condemns in the strongest terms the at least two dozen Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since November 19, 2023, when the Houthis attacked and seized the Galaxy Leader and its crew”.

It called for the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader, a Japanese-operated cargo ship with links to an Israeli company.

Most of the vessels targeted in Houthi attacks have no links to Israel.

The militant group has also carried out operations on foreign warships sent to the region to ensure the security of commercial vessels.

The US has warned the group that it can “expect consequences” after a drone and missile attack targeting an American warship on Tuesday.

The attacks have forced vessels to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope, increasing odds of pirate attacks off the coast of Somalia.

Last week, the Indian navy rescued sailors from the Bahrain-bound MV Lila Norfolk, which was attacked by pirates off the Somali coast.

That came a month after pirates hijacked the Maltese-registered cargo vessel MV Ruen in the first successful case of hostage-taking off the coast of Somalia in six years.