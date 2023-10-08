Israelis brace for more violence as army battles Hamas attacks

In the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, the streets are largely empty. Less than 24 hours ago, the police station was occupied by Hamas militants who launched a shock attack across the border, entering tens of Israeli communities near the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hundreds – perhaps close to 1,000 people – have already been killed in the space of 24 hours in Israel and Gaza, as the Israeli air force mounts relentless air strikes on the densely populated enclave.

The distant thud of bombs can be heard as the army strikes Gaza, less than 13km from Ashkelon.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been called up for military duty in the wake of Saturday's surprise attack, the worst violence seen in Israel in decades.

“We have no idea how long we’ll be here. I’m here until the fat lady sings. I’d rather be at home with my family and young daughter and watching Cocomelon with her. Instead, I’m out here,” Ben, a civil servant in his 30s, told The National.

“It seems we have a long road ahead of us. We’re just hoping that not only the home front but also the international community stays strong behind us until we get the job done.”

On the road to Ashkelon, our car was suddenly stopped. Locals looked visibly shaken.

The city is home to a large French community, many of whom recently moved to the country and have said they are now coming to terms with living in a war zone.

“This is definitely a strategic surprise. We thought these resistance groups would launch something from the north. Instead, they kept quiet while they got our money with the workers coming inside Israel. It’s the worst scenario,” Orna Mizrahi, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security, told The National.

“We’re under a cognitive campaign and cyber attacks, but we’re aware of that. It’s not a problem. The problem is the hostages,” she said, in reference to scores of hostages taken from southern Israel into Gaza.

Israel has confirmed a “significant number” of hostages have been taken by Hamas.

Hamas said it would release the number of hostages in Gaza on Sunday.