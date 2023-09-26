Saudi Arabia's first envoy to Palestine officially instated

Saudi Arabia's first envoy to Palestine, Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi, presented his credentials as non-resident ambassador to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday.

Mr Abbas said the move will strengthen relations between the two countries.

Mr Al Sudairi also serves as the Saudi ambassador to Jordan.

Saudi Arabia is committed to the Arab Peace Initiative regardless of any agreements the kingdom has with Israel, Mr Al Sudairi told reporters after a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki.

Last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said his country is getting closer to an agreement to establish relations with Israel.

Mr Al Maliki said Mr Al Sudairi's appointment "reflects the progress in the bilateral relations and the great interest of the leadership of the two countries", state news agency Wafa reported.