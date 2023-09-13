Storm Daniel brings dust and rainfall to Jordan

Mediterranean Storm Daniel has reached Jordan, covering Amman in dust and causing sporadic rain to fall in the northern part of the country, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

The department reported rainfall in the southern governorate of Tufaileh and parts in the north of the kingdom, as temperatures dropped from the 30s to the 20s on Tuesday.

“The kingdom is being affected by a weak condition of weather instability,” the department said, describing the drop in temperatures as “slight”.

It published satellite pictures showing Storm Daniel was now situated off the Turkish coast.

Read more Drought-hit Jordan leaves farmers and officials facing tough choices

Visibility in Amman has been largely unaffected by the dust but the department warned that it could drop to zero in eastern desert areas bordering Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan has one of the lowest annual rainfall rates in the world but it has, in previous years, rained towards the end of September.

The traffic department warned drivers via Facebook of the risk of slippery roads on motorways.

Storm Daniel has affected parts of Europe and North Africa, causing the most damage in Libya, where 2,000 people are thought to have been killed.

On Tuesday, 20 workers at Jordan's only port of Aqaba were taken to hospital due to breathing problems caused by dust in the air.

As a precaution, labourers in the area were ordered to halt their work.