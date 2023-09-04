Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visits Bahrain

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Bahrain late on Sunday for an official two-day visit, during which he is to hold talks with King Hamad.

The UAE and Bahrain established ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords, signed in the US in 2020.

Mr Cohen is visiting Bahrain less than two weeks before the third anniversary of the accords.

He was accompanied by a delegation of political and commercial officials and is also scheduled to hold discussions with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Mr Cohen's visit coincides with growing speculation about an agreement to establish ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Israel and the US have said they do not believe such a deal is imminent, while Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on the issue.

The UAE, Bahrain and other Gulf states have criticised Israeli military operations in the occupied Palestine this year.

The storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and raids by on the Palestinian city of Nablus and the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank were among the Israeli actions that led to condemnation from the Gulf.

More than 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by the Associated Press.