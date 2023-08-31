Three Israelis injured, one in critical condition, in West Bank attack

Three Israelis were injured in a ramming attack in the West Bank on Thursday morning.

One of the injured is in a critical condition, the second man sustained serious injuries and the third was only mildly injured. All three men are in their 20s, according to medics.

The Palestinian attacker, who ran the victims over with his vehicle, was shot dead, according to Israel’s military.

The attack near the central Israeli city of Modiin is the third in a string of incidents that took place in a 12-hour period.

An Israeli border police officer on Wednesday evening shot dead a Palestinian boy, 14, who stabbed and wounded a civilian at a tram station in Jerusalem.

Not long after, Palestinian militants detonated a bomb near a convoy of Israeli troops escorting Jewish worshippers to a holy site in the occupied West Bank of Nablus, injuring an officer and three soldiers. A local branch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the attack.

The troops were escorting worshippers to Joseph’s Tomb – a flashpoint shrine where some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried.

The army bans Israelis from travelling to the area, but at least once a month it allows religious Jews to visit the site under its supervision, often provoking clashes with local Palestinians.

The militant organisation of Palestinian Islamic Jihad has attacked Israeli targets several times this year, including from the West Bank, southern Lebanon and its base in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks came hours after fighting broke out in a Palestinian refugee camp between local residents and their own security forces, killing a Palestinian man, 25.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict so far has claimed the lives of at least 223 Palestinians this year.

At least 31 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have also been killed this year, AFP reported.