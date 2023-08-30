Armed groups angered by death of Palestinian man in West Bank's Tulkarem camp

Armed groups have denounced the Palestinian Authority over the death of Abdul Qader Zaqdah in the occupied West Bank's Tulkarem refugee camp on Wednesday, promising retaliation.

“The Palestinian Authority and its security apparatus are expressly forbidden from entering the Tulkarem camp and will be dealt with by bullets as the occupation forces are treated,” the Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the armed wing of the ruling Fatah party, said.

Gaza-based militant group Hamas, a rival of Fatah, also condemned the killing, demanding punishment for the perpetrators and those responsible for “shooting at civilians and hunting down resistance fighters”.

Police spokesman Luay Arzeikat confirmed the killing and said police and security forces have begun investigations into the circumstances.

Unconfirmed reports say Mr Zaqdah, 25, was gunned down after security forces removed barricades and explosives set up by armed groups to block Israeli forces from conducting incursions.

Speaking to The National, Palestinian Authority security forces spokesman Talal Dweikat said it was “unclear” whether the man was killed by his forces or armed groups.

“Either way it is very sad when a Palestinian is killed by another, whether by security forces or not.”

Mr Dweikat maintains that security forces were removing “suspicious devices” after receiving complaints from civilian groups about the dangers posed by improvised explosives resistance groups had placed near schools.

Videos shared by militant groups on the Telegram social media platform were purported to show Palestinian Authority security forces cracking down on people outside the hospital where Mr Zaqdah's body was being kept.

Palestinians have long accused the Palestinian Authority of working with Israeli security forces during raids, including one in Jenin in July where at least 17 people were killed and 80 others were wounded.

Armed groups criticised Palestinian forces failing to stop the raid and earlier told The National that president Mahmoud Abbas was not supportive of them in their time of need.