Algeria ‘regrets’ Ecowas military intervention option for Niger

Algeria expressed its “deep regret” that Ecowas has decided to intervene militarily in Niger rather than negotiate a political solution to the country's coup.

Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said political and diplomatic means have not been exhausted and paths towards peace, other than intervention, are still viable.

“The history of our region is full of lessons that indicate that military interventions have always carried more problems than solutions,” the ministry said.

“They [military interventions] constituted additional factors for confrontation and division rather than being a source of stability and security.”

Algeria said that resorting to what it called “violent” solutions might lead to “a cycle of violence with unpredictable consequences” for western Africa.

Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, said last week that it has set a date for a military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum's rule after July’s military coup by senior army officers.

In Burkina Faso, Minister of Defence Kassoum Coulibaly said his country was prepared to support Niger against military intervention by Ecowas.

Algeria’s position on Niger holds significant weight as the two share a border about 1,000 kilometres long.

Algeria must also consider securing its border with Niger should a military intervention spill over into its territory.

Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, head of the ruling military council of Niger, accused Ecowas of conspiring with parties and countries outside Africa.

He said Niger did not want war but it would defend itself if its integrity is compromised.