Israel evacuates 200 people from northern Ethiopia

The operation was prompted by recent fighting in the Amhara region

Israel flew more than 200 citizens and people eligible for citizenship from Ethiopia's Amhara region over concerns at renewed fighting. Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry
Thomas Helm author image
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem
Aug 11, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Israel has evacuated more than 200 Israelis and people eligible for citizenship from conflict areas in northern Ethiopia.

Most of the evacuees were taken from the northern city of Gondar on Thursday, while 30 were rescued from the nearby city of Bahir Dar, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said.

“The State of Israel looks after its citizens wherever they are,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“In recent days, Israeli citizens and people eligible for aliyah [citizenship] from Ethiopia became in distress in areas of combat. I directed that they be brought out of there.”

Read more
Record levels of Israeli settlement construction in 2023

The evacuees were taken to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where they were given the choice to remain there or go to Israel.

Israel has a long history of evacuating Jews from unstable regions, a process that often involves complex and top-secret operations directed by intelligence agencies and the military.

The latest operation followed a warning last week by Israel’s Foreign Ministry to its citizens in the Amhara region, where both affected cities are, that they should stay in a secure location.

The warning followed Ethiopia’s government saying it had started to retake parts of the region from local militias.

An elderly woman prepares dinner of what once was a small praying room in Walleke, once an Ethiopian Jewish town in the outskirts of the city of Gonder, northern Ethiopia on Saturday January 10 2009. Now the compound hosts a family who sells souvenirs to interested visitors. Ethiopian Jews, who in the past were not allowed to own land, most of which was in the hands of the Orthodox church become able craftsmen producing pottery and threading cotton. All of them were airlifted to Israel through the years and none of them remains today in Walleke. Today the town is a tourist destination for whom are interested in The Beta Israelis and their history. Gonder hosts a population of around 9000 so called "Falash Mura", supposed Ethiopian Jews who were forced to convert to Christianity. The Israeli Government is still verifying their claims and if a clear link between them and Israel would be established they would have the right to return to their mother land. In the mean time Israeli and other Jewish non governmental organizations are working in support of this community.

Ethiopian Jews in the Amhara region. Guy Calaf

A conflict between the country’s military and rebellious forces from the Tigray region ended in November, but many in the neighbouring Amhara region believe that the peace deal did not address their concerns.

Fighting broke out in the region last week, leading the Ethiopian government to declare a state of emergency there.

Updated: August 11, 2023, 10:25 AM
IsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Middle East Today

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national