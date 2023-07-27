Jordanian Parliament passes cyber law despite US condemnation

Jordan's Parliament passed a cyber law on Thursday that limits what people can say and do on the internet, despite condemnation by the US.

Official media said the law, which comes amid an intensified crackdown on dissent in the kingdom, was passed after a debate in the 130-member legislature, without saying what the margin was.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh told the mostly pro-government chamber that the law “does not touch or undermine the core of the constitutional freedoms” in the country.

The law imposes a minimum jail term of three months and a minimum fine of $7,000 on those who spread “false news” that “undermines national unity”.

Those deemed as having committed “character assassination” through the internet face no less than three months in jail and a $35,000 fine.

Internet users who “offend public morals” will receive at least nine months in jail and a $12,600 fine, among other undefined offences in the law.

On Wednesday, Washington condemned the legislation as being vague and detrimental to free speech.

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said it “limits freedom of speech online and offline” and could undermine investment in Jordan.

All significant powers in the country lie with King Abdullah II, who has ruled since 1999.

Jordan is dependent on western aid and has a defence pact with the US.