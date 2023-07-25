Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes central Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 12km and occurred near the southern Turkish city of Adana near the Syrian border.

It has been about six months since a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 killed 53,227 people in Turkey.

“There is no negative situation as of the moment after the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that occurred at 08:44 in Kozan district of Adana province,” Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority head, Yanus Sezer said. “Field scanning studies are continuing and our teams are on alert.”

Social media users in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of February's earthquake, said tremors were felt “very strongly” in the city.

Others said they felt tremors in Gaziantep, which was badly damaged in the earlier earthquake on February 6 this year.