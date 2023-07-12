Three injured as Israel alleges 'attack' on Lebanese border

At least three people were wounded in an explosion on the Lebanese side of the Lebanon-Israel border on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group confirmed.

“There has been an incident, and there was live fire from the Israeli side, but I cannot confirm what kind it was,” Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammad Afif Naboulsi told The National.

"There are confirmed injuries, but no deaths."

The Israeli army said the men had been trying to start a fire by the fence and had set off land mines and called the incident "an attack".

The border flare up comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group over the town of Ghajar, an area near the Golan Heights that is claimed by Lebanon, but occupied by Israel.

A Lebanese security source told The National that a surveillance video showed four individuals approaching the Lebanon-Israel border fence, followed by an explosion which saw the men scatter. The source did not provide further details, but the Israeli army later published footage of the incident on Twitter.

צה״ל שיבש ניסיון פגיעה במכשול הגבול עם לבנון



מספר חשודים התקרבו מוקדם יותר היום לגדר הגבול עם לבנון וניסו לחבל במרחב המכשול.

כוחות צה״ל זיהו אותם באופן מיידי והשתמשו באמצעים על מנת להרחיקם.

זהות החשודים לא ידועה >> pic.twitter.com/4KMm4CoTWB — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 12, 2023

A spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said the agency was looking into the incident.

- This is a developing story ...