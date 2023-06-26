Hezbollah claims to have downed Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone which entered Lebanese airspace on Monday.

In a short statement shared with The National, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group and political party said the drone was downed near the town of Zibqin in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military also said: “A short while ago, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity.”

Hezbollah is a powerful Shiite group in Lebanon and holds significant sway in the country. One of its main strongholds is in southern Lebanon.

It is a sworn enemy of Israel. The two sides fought a deadly month-long war against each other in 2006, but have largely refrained from hostilities since then.

Israel shot down three unarmed Hezbollah drones last summer that were heading towards a contested gasfield.

Hezbollah was founded in the 1980s largely in response to Israel's presence in southern Lebanon. As well as its armed wing, it also holds a number of seats in the Lebanese parliament.