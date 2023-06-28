Sudan army chief declares ceasefire for Eid Al Adha

The head of Sudan's army has declared a ceasefire for Eid Al Adha, while also urging young men to join the fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan made the announcement after a day of heavy fighting in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday.

The RSF announced on Monday that it would observe a two-day truce for Eid on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Numerous ceasefires have been declared and ignored since fighting between the army and RSF broke out on April 15. Several truces were brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US at talks in Jeddah that were suspended last week.

"We ask all of the country's youth and all those who can defend not to hesitate or delay in playing this national role in their place of residence or by joining the armed forces," Gen Al Burhan said late on Tuesday.

Both sides have said their ceasefires were "unilateral".

The war has led to widespread destruction and looting in Khartoum, while also fuelling unrest in other parts of Sudan, including in the western Darfur region, where attacks and ethnic violence have spread.

As the RSF fights to seize the capital, millions of people continue to shelter in the city despite being caught in the crossfire without electricity and water in oppressive heat.

Late on Sunday, the RSF announced it seized the headquarters of the paramilitary Central Reserve police on the southern edge of Khartoum.

The US, Norway and Britain, a group known as the Troika, on Tuesday condemned "widespread human rights violations, conflict-related sexual violence, and targeted ethnic violence in Darfur, mostly attributed to soldiers of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias".

The RSF is descended from the Janjaweed militia that supported former president Omar Al Bashir in a 2003 rebel uprising in Darfur. The group has been accused of war crimes for its role in the violence.

In the current fighting, the RSF has been accused of looting humanitarian aid supplies, factories and houses.

RSF chief Gen Mohamed Dagalo responded to the accusations on Tuesday in an audio recording posted online.

The RSF will take "swift and strict action" against those in its ranks who have carried out such abuses, he said.

The group said on Monday that trials would begin for its "undisciplined" members and announced the release of "100 prisoners of war" from the army.

Since the beginning of the conflict, both sides have regularly announced prisoner swaps through the Red Cross, without ever reporting the exact number of those captured.

Gen Dagalo, a former Darfur militia chief, said his group must "avoid plunging into civil war".

The UN and African Union have warned of an "ethnic dimension" to the conflict in Darfur.

On Tuesday, Raouf Mazou, the UN refugee agency's assistant high commissioner for operations, told a briefing in Geneva there was a "worsening situation" in West Darfur state.

"According to reports from colleagues on the ground, the conflict has reached alarming levels, making it virtually impossible to deliver life-saving aid to the affected populations," he said.

Elsewhere in the country, new fronts have opened against the army from a ebel group in South Kordofan state, south of the capital, as well as in Blue Nile state on the border with Ethiopia.

In South Kordofan, authorities have decreed a night-time curfew to curb the violence.

The Troika expressed "deep concern" about the fighting in Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur, saying the violence "risked further broadening the conflict".

Hundreds of civilians have fled over the border to Ethiopia because of fighting reported near Kurmuk in Blue Nile, the UN said.

About 645,000 have so far fled to neighbouring countries, mostly Egypt and Chad, according to latest International Organisation for Migration data.

The conflict has displaced about 2.2 million within Sudan, the agency said.

Aid has reached at least 2.8 million in Sudan, the UN said, but agencies report major hurdles to their work, from visas for foreign humanitarians to securing safe corridors and a lack of funds.

A record 25 million in the country need humanitarian aid and protection, the UN said.