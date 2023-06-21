Fighting resumes in Sudan after 72-hour truce ends

Fighting resumed in the Sudanese capital on Wednesday shortly after the end of a 72-hour truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, according to residents.

They said Khartoum, as well as Bahri and Omdurman, were rocked early in the morning by heavy gunfire, artillery shelling and jet fighters screaming overhead.

Witnesses said army aircraft could be heard over Omdurman, as could anti-aircraft fire from the Rapid Support Forces, artillery fire from a base in north Omdurman and ground fighting in southern Khartoum.

Late on Tuesday, the RSF, a paramilitary that has been fighting the army since April, claimed that army jet fighters and drones had bombed a military intelligence building its fighters have held since early in the war. There was no word from the army on the RSF claim.

The building is part of a sprawling complex near downtown Khartoum that also houses the armed forces' headquarters and a presidential guesthouse.

Evacuees from Sudan wait at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday. AFP

The war between the RSF and the army is essentially a fight for supremacy between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his one-time ally and deputy, RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, better known by his nickname Hemedti.

The war, which broke out on April 15, has killed at least 3,000 and injured twice as many, according to the Health Ministry. More than 2.5 million people have been displaced by the violence. Of those, more than 500,000 have fled to neighbouring countries, chiefly Egypt, Chad and South Sudan.

The fighting has also created a major humanitarian crisis.