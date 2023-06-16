Jordan military says it intercepted drone carrying weapons from Syria

The Jordanian military on Friday intercepted a drone carrying smuggled weapons from Syria, the official news agency said, in the second interception in a week.

A military official said that border guards were monitoring the drone as crossed the border.

"After it was brought down it turned out that it was carrying several pieces of weapons," the official said, adding that the weapons were seized.

Weapons and narcotics are frequently smuggled into Jordan from areas under the control of the Syrian military and pro-Iran militias in southern Syria.

On Tuesday, the kingdom's military said it intercepted a drone carrying half a kilogram of crystal myth from Syria.

It was the first reported smuggling attempt by drone across the border from Syria since Damascus was readmitted to the Arab League last month, after promising to help counter the trade.

Jordanian authorities said last week that customs and border forces had foiled an attempt to smuggle 67kg of Captagon pills from Syria through the Nasib border crossing between the two countries.

Narcotics in the kingdom are mainly sourced from areas in southern Syria under the control of the Syrian military and pro-Iran militia, according to Jordanian officials.

Curbing the drug flow from Syria is a primary objective of the rapprochement between Jordan and Syrian President Bashar Al Assad over the past two years.

Jordan supported the decision to restore Syria's membership of the Arab League, which was suspended in 2011 in response to the Assad government's violent suppression of protests.