Blast at explosives factory in Ankara kills five workers, Turkish defence ministry says

Governor says no more workers are trapped

Smoke billows from a fire following an explosion at a fireworks factory outside the town of Hendek, Sakarya province, northwestern Turkey, Friday July 3, 2020. There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory, Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told state-run Anadolu Agency. Several firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory, which is away from residential areas, but explosions continued to hamper efforts to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known. (IHA via AP)
The National author image
The National
Jun 10, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Five workers were killed in a blast at an explosives factory near Ankara on Saturday, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The incident occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory, about 40 kilometres from the capital, the ministry said.

It said an investigation into the incident was under way.

Read More
Eight police officers wounded in Turkey car bombing

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin told reporters there were no more workers waiting to be rescued or in hospital.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Turkey's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).

Updated: June 10, 2023, 10:47 AM
TurkeyMiddle East
WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national