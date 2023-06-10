Blast at explosives factory in Ankara kills five workers, Turkish defence ministry says

Five workers were killed in a blast at an explosives factory near Ankara on Saturday, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The incident occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory, about 40 kilometres from the capital, the ministry said.

It said an investigation into the incident was under way.

Read More Eight police officers wounded in Turkey car bombing

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin told reporters there were no more workers waiting to be rescued or in hospital.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Turkey's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).