Sudan’s capital rocked by artillery on second day of truce

The sound of heavy artillery shelling and explosions were heard on Wednesday in Khartoum and its twin adjoining city of Omdurman, residents said, shattering a seven-day truce agreed to by the army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The residents also told The National that heavy clashes were underway between the two sides around the army-held base of Wad Sayedna some 20 kilometres west of Khartoum.

The base includes an air strip that's believed to be used by jet fighters that have been pounding RSF positions since the fighting began on April 15.

Khartoum airport has been closed since the fighting began last month, with RSF fighters in near total control of the facility. That leaves Wad Sayedna the only airstrip available to the army in the greater Khartoum area.

The violence came after the truce mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia went into effect on Monday night. Fighting picked up in the hours before the truce began, but Khartoum was relatively quiet until violence resumed on Wednesday.