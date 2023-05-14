Sudan's Al Burhan freezes bank accounts of rival paramilitary and affiliated companies

Al Burhan also fires central bank governor and retires four army generals

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP
The National author image
The National
KHARTOUM
May 14, 2023
Sudan's military leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on Sunday ordered the freezing of bank accounts of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which the army has been fighting since April, his office said.

It said the accounts of the paramilitary's affiliated companies are also to be frozen.

Sudan has been mired in turmoil since a military conflict erupted between the army and the RSF, with most of the fighting concentrated in the capital Khartoum and the restive Darfur region in the west.

Earlier on Sunday, Gen Al Burhan fired central bank governor Hussain Yahia Jankol, replacing him with one of his deputies, Borai El Siddiq, and retired four army generals.

No reason was given for either decision.

Updated: May 14, 2023, 7:41 PM
