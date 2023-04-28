Large explosion after Israeli raid in West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces launched a large operation in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp on Friday, according to the country's military.

Palestinian social media footage shows several Israeli military vehicles driving into the city and what appears to be gunfire directed at one of them.

Videos showing plumes of smoke from what appears to be a large explosion and sounds of gunshots circulated afterwards.

عاجل | مشاهد من الانفجار الكبير الذي هز أرجاء جنين قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/IQMCA9uclv — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 28, 2023

The Israeli military said that security forces detained a person in Jenin on suspicions of "terrorist activity and use of illegal weapons". The forces "confiscated weapons, parts of weapons and military equipment", it added.

The detainee was transferred to security forces for further questioning.

Palestinian social media posts claim that Israeli forces arrested two residents and that two people are in a stable condition after being injured.

The raid in Jenin follows earlier Palestinian reports that a leader in the Nablus-based Lions' Den, which Israel considers a terrorist organisation, turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority on Friday.

Both West Bank cities have endured an increase in the number of Israeli raids in recent months, as fears rise over a spate of attacks linked to a new wave of militants from the northern areas of the West Bank.