Jerusalem rally draws 200,000 right-wing Israelis in support of judicial overhaul

As many as 200,000 supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans turned out in Jerusalem on Thursday to support the coalition government as it prepares for parliament’s summer session.

Demonstrators in one of the largest right-wing rallies in almost 20 years marched on the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

They demanded that the government be able to pass its divisive plans for a judicial overhaul, which opponents say could end democracy in Israel.

Supporters were brought by bus from across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, with many openly carrying firearms.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin gave the keynote address, declaring: “No more inequality, no more one-sided judicial system, no more court whose judges are above the Knesset and above the government.”

Israel's Minister of Justice Yariv Levin speaks to government supporters outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. EPA

Far-right ministers also took to the stage, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The audience came from across Israel’s right-wing and far-right political spectrum, including religious settlers and supporters of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

Members of the increasingly powerful ultra-Orthodox community were in attendance, although in smaller numbers. Earlier in the day, some of their most important news outlets called on readers not to attend.

The Yated Ne’eman newspaper wrote: “We are clearly with the right at the behest of our rabbis, but we do not belong to, and do not embark on, this joint campaign … We are in favour of legal reform and against the dictatorial takeover of peoples’ lives by liberal terrorism.”

Mr Netanyahu did not attend the rally, but spoke of his support for the mass action.

In a tweet in English, the Prime Minister said: “I am deeply moved by the amazing support of the national camp which ascended to Jerusalem en masse this evening.”

The government’s legal overhaul includes plans to drastically limit the powers of the country’s judiciary, including the Supreme Court, and to give the government more power in appointing legal officials.