'We feel helpless' say Sudanese trapped in war zone

Residents trapped by fighting in Sudan say their neighbourhoods have been “turned into a war zone” as violence continues despite a 72-hour ceasefire agreed on Tuesday.

Gunfire was reported on the second day of the three-day ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said on Thursday.

“Armed men are entering civilian houses to take cover, forcing civilians to leave their houses. They turned our neighbourhood into a war zone,” said Hamsa Alfakri who lives in Abu Halima, north of Khartoum.

“It's getting worse and worse.”

Disruptions to power, the internet, water supplies and food have been widely reported.

“An estimated 50,000 acutely malnourished children have had their treatment disrupted due to the conflict,” OCHA said.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which is fighting the army, said on Wednesday that it took over the Gerri refinery, one of the country's three biggest.

Sudan's largest flour mill was also destroyed. “How will we have bread?” said Ms Al Fakri.

Ms Al Fakri said the worsening situation had made her family want to flee the country.

“My family is panicking and want to leave Sudan as well. I don't know when this will end or how it will end, but I know that I don't want to leave my country,” she said.

“I feel sad and helpless.”

Since the fighting began on April 15, Sudan has seen a mass flight of diplomats and foreigners. Many Sudanese have left their homes and fled to neighbouring Chad and Egypt.

Egypt says an estimated 10,000 people crossed its borders in the last five days.

Sudan's Consul General in Egypt's Aswan, Abdel Qader Abdullah, urged civilians to seek safety inside the country rather than heading to Egypt due to overcrowding at the border.

People are now stranded due to a lack of services on the Arqin crossing, he told state news agency Suna on Wednesday.

“Those stranded in Arqin are being deported,” Mr Abdullah said.

Ceasefire extended

Sudan's army said its chief, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, had given his preliminary approval for extending the ceasefire by another three days, despite reports of breaches. He has also agreed to send an army envoy to the capital of South Sudan, Juba, for talks.

But the situation remains dire for many.

Mohammed Abdalaziz, camps co-ordinator for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Al Fasher, North Darfur, said displaced people in camps were vulnerable because of a scarcity of services after the suspension of humanitarian work.

He said the situation in North Darfur was “calmer” compared with heavy fighting earlier in the week.

“Yet gunshots can be heard from time to time in different directions,” he said. “The town community is concerned about the visible tension on the street and the volatile situation around the country.

“The local community is facing challenges to obtain basic services such as water, electricity, communication network, food, and home supplies. Supplies are not coming to Al Fasher.”

People in Al Geneina, in nearby West Darfur state, are surrounded by “major violence”, Mr Abdalaziz said.

“I used to work there,” he said. “I know how vulnerable and defenceless displaced communities are in the city. They live in tents and have nowhere to hide. Darfur has seen so much suffering, for so many years. This needs to stop.

“I am staying inside with other colleagues. I also keep daily communication with the team who are thankfully safe for the time being and advised to follow all the safety instructions and keep on being informed of the situation.

“But we were saddened to hear that many of our colleagues have lost family members and friends as a result of the ongoing conflict.

“I am seriously concerned about the safety and well-being of my relatives, friends, and colleagues in other states around the country where NRC operates.”