What Middle East nations have done to evacuate citizens from Sudan

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

With hundreds killed in Sudan and some neighbourhoods of the capital, Khartoum, reduced to ruins, thousands of foreigners have fled the country.

Many more are trying to escape the fighting.

As the fighting eased in Khartoum, a city of five million people, foreign governments began organising road convoys, aircraft and ships to get their citizens to safety.

Fighting broke out between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15. More than 450 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded, UN figures show.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a 72-hour ceasefire, with the rival forces saying they would observe the truce.

Countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as other nations, were working hard to get their citizens to safety. Here is a look at their efforts.

Jordan

A Jordanian military plane arrived overnight in Amman from Port Sudan carrying 67 Jordanians and other citizens evacuated from the country, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

It is the sixth Jordanian Air Force plane to arrive in Amman since the conflict in Sudan erupted last week.

Jordan has co-ordinated with Germany and the Netherlands for citizens from the three countries to be included in each other’s evacuation operations, the ministry said.

Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said the kingdom will keep its embassy in Sudan operational “until the last Jordanian is evacuated”.

The minister did not give a figure on the number of Jordanians left in the country.

About 500 people were flown out on the six Jordanian planes, including Jordanians, Iraqis, Syrians, Egyptians, Canadians, Americans and Norwegians.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet that Jordan’s contribution to the German evacuation effort has been “crucial”.

#Jordan’s support for our evacuation mission from #Sudan is crucial. Thank you, my dear colleague @AymanHsafadi, for making sure we are getting our citizens and others safely back home to their friends and family. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) April 25, 2023

Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ordered two planes sent to Sudan to extricate stranded Iraqi citizens “because of the bloody events”, he said on Tuesday.

Mr Al Sudani also ordered security forces to co-ordinate with the Foreign Ministry to “ensure the safety of the [Iraqi] citizens and to bring them back to [their] homeland as quickly as possible”.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced the killing of an Iraqi citizen in Sudan. The ministry did not give details on how and when he was killed.

How are foreign citizens being evacuated from Sudan?

The Iraqi diplomatic mission and 14 Iraqis were evacuated from Khartoum to Port Sudan before leaving the country this week, ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf said.

There are still at least 300 Iraqis stranded in Sudan. Of those, only 165 have asked to be rescued, Mr Al Sahaf said late Tuesday.

The Iraqi government has announced hotline numbers to Iraqi citizens and asked them to gather near the UN headquarters in Khartoum on Wednesday to be picked up by buses.

Countries outside the Middle East and North Africa have also stepped up efforts to evacuate their citizens.

Saudi Arabia

A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date.

The group was transported by a Saudi ship, with the kingdom "keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure", the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea, starting with boats that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday carrying 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials.

Expand Autoplay A man walks by a house destroyed in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan. AP

On Monday, a C-130 Hercules military plane flew dozens of South Korean civilians to King Abdullah Airbase in Jeddah, and a boat ferried nearly 200 people from 14 countries across the Red Sea from Port Sudan.

Thirteen of the civilians who arrived on Wednesday were Saudi, while the rest came from countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and North and Central America, the foreign ministry said.

More than 2,100 people so far have been moved to the kingdom from Sudan, including more than 2,000 foreigners.

Turkey

The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan returned to Turkey on Wednesday, with more than 100 people arriving by plane at Istanbul Airport, Reuters said.

The Turks came from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where they had arrived overland from Khartoum. Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to transport the remaining Turkish citizens crossing to Ethiopia from Sudan.

India

More than 250 Indians were evacuated from Sudan in two military aircraft of the Indian Air Force in the early hours of Wednesday.

New Delhi has so far evacuated 530 citizens from the conflict-hit country under its Operation Kaveri. A group of 278 Indians was evacuated from Port Sudan in naval vessels and moved to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Two batches comprising 256 people were evacuated from the war-torn country and flown in a medium-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Port Sudan, about 800km from capital Khartoum, to Jeddah.

The first batch of 278 citizens were ferried in a naval warship from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Tuesday.The people are briefly staying at the International Indian School in Jeddah, which has been converted into a transit facility, before being flown to India in military transport aircraft.

“We all arrived safely at around 2am. The Indian and Saudi staff welcomed us and provided us breakfast. Then our immigration was completed and they sent us to a school, where they have arranged a stay for all Indians,” Bhupendra, one of those saved, told The National.

“Wi-Fi is also available here, at least people can contact their family,” he said.