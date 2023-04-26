Sudan paramilitary claims to have seized major oil refinery on first day of ceasefire

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claims it seized a major oil refinery and power plant in Sudan as witnesses describe hearing air strikes and gunfire during a 72-hour ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia.

The RSF, led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, posted a video of fighters that it said was taken at the Gerri Refinery 70km from the capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the camera, an unnamed official said that his forces had surrounded the area in a 40km radius.

“We have 200 per cent control over Sudan,” he says before the clip ends.

الدعم السريع: متواجدون في مصفى الجيلي و "كلامنا في الميدان#معركة_الديمقراطية#حراس_الثورة_المجيدة#اشاوس_الدعم_السريع pic.twitter.com/SKy9FwNwtz — Rapid Support Forces - قوات الدعم السريع (@RSFSudan) April 25, 2023

The US-Saudi ceasefire is the fourth attempt by the international community to bring a halt to hostilities as the death toll stands at at least 460 people.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council held a meeting at which Sudan's representative to the UN Al Harith Idris called on the RSF to stop its attacks on government and vital facilities.

Despite the ceasefire, witnesses reported hearing explosions and air strikes on Tuesday.

“The pause was not fully upheld, with attacks on headquarters, attempts to gain ground, air strikes, and explosions in different areas of the capital,” UN Special Representative Volker Perthes told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Mr Perthes said he maintained contact with rival commanders Gen Dagalo and army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

“There is yet no unequivocal sign that either is ready to seriously negotiate,” Mr Perthes said.

On Monday, Sudan's Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of targeting and looting the building that houses the joint Sudan-Chad coalition forces.

“The attack destroyed the building … and supplies were looted. The head of the joint forces on the Sudanese side was injured as well as other members and individuals,” the ministry told the Suna state news agency. “A number of people were also killed, and two officers detained.”

The death toll of 460 people announced by Sudan's Health Ministry is probably an underestimate, as it only includes the number of people in hospitals and morgues.

Several Sudanese civilians and videos seen by The National showed bodies on the streets.

- With additional reporting from agencies