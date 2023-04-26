Israelis take to streets to protest on statehood anniversary

As celebrations began in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel's statehood on Tuesday, Tel Aviv's streets were filled with thousands of people protesting against controversial judicial reforms.

Israelis have rallied each week for the past four months against the proposed judicial overhaul by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's extreme-right government.

The controversial plans have divided the government and split the nation.

READ MORE Israel commemorates fallen soldiers during tense Memorial Day

In Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu issued a call for unity as he appeared on a giant screen at the start of the ceremony to mark the national anniversary.

"Only together can we achieve our goals … to be united is to know that we have one people and one state, and we do not and will not have another land," he said.

In Tel Aviv, the protesters waved blue and white Israeli flags and chanted "Democracy" at the site of the main weekly demonstrations, where they condemn the proposed reforms as anti-democratic.

The ceremony that heralded the start of the statehood festivities took place without incident, despite fears that those opposed to the reforms would disrupt it.

Israel protests - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Protesters at a mass 'Independence party' demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's judicial reforms, in Tel Aviv on April 25. Reuters

Supporters of the reform plan to gather on Thursday evening in front of the Israeli parliament, or Knesset.

Mr Netanyahu on March 27 announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the reforms, which were moving through parliament.

The government's proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

Mr Netanyahu's administration, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, says the changes are needed to rebalance powers between legislators and the judiciary.

Israel's declaration of independence on May 14, 1948, is celebrated in accordance with the Jewish calendar.