Two Turkish babies reunited with families after earthquake

Two Turkish babies were reunited with their families after being found under the rubble following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two months ago.

Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas — dubbed “Mystery” (Gizem in Turkish) by health officials — was saved in Hatay province 128 hours after earthquakes struck the country on February 6. She was then shifted to a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Baby Begdas was reunited with her mother on Saturday, 54 days after being rescued.

Turkey’s Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik reunited the baby with her mother Yasemin Begdas in the province of Adana, where the latter is currently receiving medical treatment, according to Anadolu news agency.

Both baby and mother were reunited thanks to a DNA test that proved their relationship. The baby's father and two brothers lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes.

"The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings," Ms Yanik said.

At least 48,500 people were killed in Turkey and about 6,000 in Syria during the deadly earthquakes.

Depremde oturdukları bina yıkılan Suriye uyruklu Naser ve Katibe Alkhalef çifti, 4 yaşındaki kızları Negam ve 2 yaşındaki oğulları Abdullah ile enkazdan çıkmayı başarsa da oğulları Musa'ya ulaşamadı.

Aile, DNA örneklerinin bebekle uyuşmasının ardındanhttps://t.co/lwNWiI1UiC pic.twitter.com/rw6AUh0ItG — deebi.net (@DeebiNet) March 28, 2023

In a separate incident, another baby who was rescued from under the rubble in the Kahramanmaras earthquakes and brought to the southern province of Mersin for treatment was handed over to his parents 50 days after being rescued.

The baby’s parents, Katibe and Naser Alkhalef, had just moved to the southern province of Kahramanmaras with their three children before the devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria.

During the earthquakes, the couple survived with their four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son but their youngest, 10-month-old Musa, was trapped under the rubble.

Similarly to Baby Begdas, the Alkhalef baby was reunited with his family using DNA tests to match him with his relatives.