Which Arab dignitaries attended Princess Iman's wedding in Jordan?

Special guests from UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait at event along with Hashemite ruling family

Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis get married in Amman. Retuers
The National author image
The National
Mar 13, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Sunday brought the first of two Jordanian ruling family weddings as Princess Iman wed Venezuelan venture capitalist Jameel Thermiotis.

Princess Iman, 26, is the first of King Abdullah and Queen Rania's children to get married. Her brother, Prince Hussein, is also due to tie the knot in June. His fiancee, Rajwa Al Saif, accompanied him to the wedding.

The entire Hashemite ruling family attended the ceremony, including Princess Iman's siblings Prince Hashem and Princess Salma.

READ MORE
Jordan wedding: Princess Iman marries Jameel Thermiotis

“Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today … I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together,” Prince Hussein wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.

Dignitaries from across the Arab world attended the nuptials at Amman's Beit Al Urdun Palace.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, was at the event.

From Bahrain, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad's son Sheikh Issa attended with Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed bin Salman Al Khalifa, Chief of the Crown Prince’s Court.

Sheikha Amthal Al Sabah, President of the Kuwait Voluntary Work Centre and sister of the late Emir of Kuwait, also attended with her daughter Sheikha Alia Al Sabah.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's wife Intisar and daughter Aya formed the Egyptian delegation to the wedding.

Updated: March 13, 2023, 9:15 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL